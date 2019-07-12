2 charged after allegedly ‘preparing’ illegal drugs outside Brampton court

Peel Regional Police say two people are facing charges after they were allegedly seen “preparing” illegal drugs outside the Brampton courthouse.

Police said officers were called to the parking lot of the courthouse, located on Hurontario Street north of Highway 407, just before 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News someone nearby saw the pair in a vehicle and called police, who arrived shortly later to arrest the two people.

“[The suspects] went right across the street to 22 Division … and then they would go back (to the courthouse),” Mooken said.

He said investigators aren’t able to confirm officially yet what the drugs were.

The two people are being charged with possession of drugs and could face additional charges.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE:

– In parking lot of Davis Courthouse in #Brampton

– Occupants of a vehicle observed to be preparing illegal drugs

– Arrested for possession of drugs.

– Occupants won't have far to go to answer to their charges.

– Call rec'd at 12:49 p.m.

– PR19-0255169 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 12, 2019