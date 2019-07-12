Vancouver police release photos of suspect in violent 2018 home invasion

Vancouver police are appealing to the public for help finding the man responsible for a violent home invasion last fall, releasing new pictures of a suspect Friday.

The security camera photos capture one of at least five suspects accused of forcing their way into a home near Ontario Street and West 49 Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018.

Police say the men, who were all wearing hoods and masks, restrained and assaulted the homeowners, a 56-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife.

The couple’s toddler was sleeping upstairs while the assault took place, police said, but was not harmed.

The husband suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital, while the wife’s injuries were considered minor.

Investigators say the invasion appears to be a targeted and planned robbery. Several items were stolen from the home.

The release of the photos comes after investigators “exhausted countless leads,” Vancouver police said in a statement, adding that they are hopeful the photos will finally lead to an arrest.

When asked why police waited until now to release information about the crime, Sgt. Jason Robillard said at the time investigators didn’t believe the public was at risk.

“In investigations we don’t necessarily have to release information publicly, especially if it’s not necessary and especially if it’s not going to benefit the investigation in any way,” Robillard said.

“Up until today our investigators carefully looked at that and decided that it was not beneficial to the investigation to release any information about it until today.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has any information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.