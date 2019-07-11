World
July 11, 2019 10:46 pm
Updated: July 11, 2019 10:50 pm

Maui brush fire leads to evacuation order

By Staff The Associated Press

Aerial view of Maui coast.

unclegene/Getty Images
Hawaii emergency officials have ordered an evacuation on Maui due to a runaway brush fire.

The Maui News reports access in and out of Kihei on Maui was blocked as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire started along Kuihelani Highway Thursday morning.

A Maui County official says an evacuation was ordered around 3 p.m. and a notice was sent to the cellphones of residents north of Ohukai Road and Maalaea.

The official says shelters were set to open at 3:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Gym and at 5 p.m. at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center for Maalaea evacuees.

The official says residents evacuating homes in north Kihei could go to a shelter at Kamalii Elementary School beginning at 3:30 p.m.

– More to come.

© 2019 The Associated Press

