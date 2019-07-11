Politics
July 11, 2019 2:17 pm

Picton man charged with manslaughter following overdose death: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

Nick Westoll / Global News File
Prince Edward County OPP have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with an opioid-related death in Picton.

On March 11 of this year, paramedics were called to Loyalist Parkway in Hallowell Township to respond to an unrepsonsive man, 34-year-old Travis Rousseau from Picton, who was later pronounced dead.

As a result, OPP charged 33-year-old Thomas Fox, of Picton, with trafficking opioids.

After a post-mortem, police say the man, 34-year-old Travis Rousseau of Picton, died of a carfentanil overdose. Carfentanil is a very concentrated form of fentanyl, a sometimes lethal opioid.

OPP have since charged Fox with manslaughter, the maximum charge for which is life in prison.

Fox is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 12, to answer to his new charge.

