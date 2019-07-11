25 believed injured after turbulence forces Vancouver-Australia flight to divert to Hawaii

An Australia-bound flight that departed Vancouver International Airport early Thursday morning was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii.

According to the airline, flight AC33, which was destined for Sydney, Australia, ran into “un-forecasted and sudden turbulence” about two hours past Hawaii, and was forced to divert to Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The aircraft, a twin-jet Boeing 777-200LR/F lifted off from Vancouver at about 12:30 a.m., with nearly 270 passengers and 15 crew aboard.

In an email, Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said the flight landed normally at Honolulu at 12:45 p.m. ET.

“Preliminary information indicates there are approximately 25 people who appear to have sustained minor injuries,” Mah said.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew and as a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu.”

The airline said it is working on re-booking passengers to Australia and arranging hotel accommodation and meals for them in Honolulu.