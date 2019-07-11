Missing teen last seen in Portage la Prairie
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Portage la Prairie.
Shiree Meeches, 14, was last seen at her placement home in Portage around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Meeches is described as 5’3” tall, roughly 130 lbs, with a slender build. She has long brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing black gym pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-252-4480.
