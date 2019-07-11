Crime
Charges laid in alleged Guelph busker attack: police

Matt Carty

Guelph police say a man has been charged with assault and uttering threats following an alleged attack on a busker.

Guelph police say a 32-year-old man is facing charges after a busker was reportedly attacked on Wednesday evening.

The alleged incident happened on Wellington Street West just before 7 p.m.

Police say two men approached a busker playing the guitar, and one of them reportedly began shouting threats.

“When the busker mentioned he was going to report the threats to police, he was shoved and punched in the face,” police said in a news release.

The busker suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A 32-year-old Guelph man has been charged with uttering threats and assault.

