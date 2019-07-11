1st phase of MR-63 STM project in Griffintown under construction

The first phase of a project to reinvigorate some of the original Société de transport de Montréal (STM) cars is under construction in the Sud-Ouest’s Griffintown neighbourhood.

Two MR-63 wagons are set to become part of a public square at the corner of Peel and Ottawa streets that will include a café, a bar and an open terrace complete with microbrewed beer, art and pop-up design shops.

READ MORE: After 52 years, Montreal Metro’s MR-63 cars go on final ride

“I think it’s a such great idea to make sure that those cars — even those that are not being used anymore — stay vibrant and alive in our memory,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said at the project’s unveiling last year.

WATCH: How STM conductors learn to drive the AZUR Metro cars

The construction is part of a larger, permanent three-storey complex that is expected to open in 2021, and the project is the brainchild of brothers Frédéric and Étienne Morin-Bordeleau, co-founders of Project MR-63.

“It should create a sense of pride, definitely, because it’s unique in the world,” Frédéric said a few months ago at the unveiling of the project.

The building was designed by architectural firm Rayside Labossière and will have solar panels to make it carbon neutral.

READ MORE: Montreal says goodbye to the original 1966 Metro car

The aim is to showcase local creations through art galleries, a design shop, a food counter, a meeting space, a stage or concert hall and a relaxation area in a multilevel structure composed of the two-ton wagons stacked inside an eco-friendly glass shell.

The first phase is set to open to the public from July 19 to Sept. 15. The project is estimated to cost $7 million.

WATCH: Longueuil resident advocates for better access to STM Metro

The project is a result of a 2016 call for proposals by Montreal’s transit authority for members of the public to buy and transform the first-generation cars, which have been gradually replaced.

READ MORE: Plans unveiled for new public building made with old Montreal subway cars

Each wagon was sold for a price between $750 and $1,000, plus shipping. Applicants had to present a project that was environmentally friendly, included a plan for financing and honoured the cars’ legacy.