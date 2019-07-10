Surrey man linked to minor football club found guilty of child luring

A Surrey man linked to a minor football club is set to be sentenced for child luring.

In October 2017, John Darrell Lerfold was charged with one count of telecommunicating to lure a child he believed to be under 16 years old.

He was found guilty at Surrey Provincial Court on July 2.

Jean McPherson, president of the North Surrey Minor Football club, told Global News that Lerfold coached the junior bantam team for several years until 2014, when he was removed from the organization.

“Within our coach’s code of conduct, I can’t discuss reasons for him leaving,” McPherson said. “That information is confidential.”

McPherson can say that Lerfold was asked to leave for reasons unrelated to the child luring conviction.

“It was kind of an internal coaching matter,” McPherson said.

McPherson wants those associated with the club to know it follows a strict hiring policy.

“We require annual criminal record checks and those include a vulnerable sector check, as well.”

His initial arrest originally stemmed from a Surrey Creep Catchers sting.

Lerfold, in his 60s, will be sentenced Tuesday.