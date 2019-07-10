Drugs, cash seized at suspected drug house in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say one woman is facing charges of drug trafficking after police busted a suspected drug house, seizing drugs and cash.

Early Tuesday evening, police officers descended on a home in the 2800 block of 35th Street in Vernon, B.C., to execute a search warrant under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

When the warrant was executed, police say 20 people were inside the home.

“While it is not unusual to locate numerous people at a residence, to find 20 people was taxing on police resources to identify and process each individual,” said Cpl. Dan Pollock.

Police allegedly seized cocaine, meth and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia, including scales and packaging.

An undisclosed amount Canadian currency was also seized.

“This residence, which was recently identified as a priority problem premise, generated numerous calls for the police over a short period of time,” Pollock said.

A 30-year-old North Okanagan woman was arrested and released pending a future court date for charges related to drug trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Vernon North Okanagan area, you’re asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.