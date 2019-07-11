Peterborough business owner concerned about empty LCBO shelves

Some people say LCBO shelves are looking a little bare these days.

Owner of Dr. J’s Bar and Brews on Aylmer Street, Ted Brown, said he recently noticed the LCBO never seems to have what he wants.

“The shelves are looking a little bare quite often when I go in,” said Brown. “Actually, I meant to ask one of the employees the other day if they were closing because it was so bare, so I was a little shocked.”

It’s all due to a problem at the LCBO’s Durham Retail Service Centre.

“Our new warehouse management system, an updated technology for handling product intake and outbound orders, at the Durham Retail Service Centre, was implemented in mid-June,” the LCBO said in a statement to Global News.

“While some interruption in service was expected, deliveries remain moving at a slower than usual pace. There is no inventory shortage, but rather, a delay in delivery. ”

But over at Riley’s Pub and The Junction on George Street, owner Mark Edkins tells us he hasn’t had any problems and isn’t worried about the delivery delay. In fact, he said he placed a large order with LCBO on Tuesday and they said the delay wouldn’t affect his order and that it would be ready by Thursday.

LCBO staff told Edkins they just had to order in a few cases of liquor from another LCBO to complete his order.

Another Peterborough resident said his wife had to visit a a few LCBOs last week to find what she wanted.

“My wife went to the LCBO to look for my new favourite summer beverage, Smirnoff Ice Light Blood orange, and she texted me and said the shelves are pretty bare here,” said Rob Sequin.

“So she did look online to the LCBO app and found that another store did have some in stock, or at least the app indicated so, and she just had to cross town and I was in luck.”

Others have taken to Twitter to express their frustration, while having a bit of fun with it.

