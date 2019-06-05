U.S. Chamber of Commerce expresses ‘strong concern’ over The Beer Store contract cancellation

The United States Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on the cancellation of the Ontario government’s contract with The Beer Store. Story continues below In a letter sent Tuesday to Premier Doug Ford, Neil Herrington, the chamber of commerce’s senior vice-president for the Americas, wrote: “Our strong concern is that terminating an existing contract, and doing so without compensation — something we understand is proposed in the case of the ‘Bringing Choice and Fairness to the People Act’ — risks sending a negative signal to U.S. and other international investors about the business and investment climate in Ontario.” READ MORE: Ford government to terminate contract with The Beer Store; pave way for corner store sales

The letter comes just days after the Ontario Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Finance Minister Vic Fedeli expressing similar concerns. Fedeli has repeatedly referred to The Beer Store contact as a “sweetheart deal” and a monopoly that does not benefit consumers.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office for comment on the letter.

As a legal battle between the owners of The Beer Store — Molson, Labatt and Sleeman — brews, it remains unclear what the price could be to Ontario taxpayers. Scrapping the 10-year contract could result in serious financial penalties, however when he has been questioned about those penalties, Fedeli has said legislation to cancel the deal will nullify any such costs.

