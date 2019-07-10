New Brunswick health department confirms case of tuberculosis in Saint John area

Spokesperson of the department of health in New Brunswick, Bruce Macfarlane, has confirmed that there has been a case of tuberculosis in Saint John on Wednesday.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis. According to the province, the bacteria is found worldwide, but TB in Canada compared to some other countries is rare.

The bacteria can be spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing and talking when close. It can also stay in the air for hours.

No other details have been provided by Macfarlene on the case, saying that more information will come on Thursday.

Symptoms of TB infection may include loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, fever or night sweats. However, many people can carry the bacteria for a long time and not have any symptoms.

According to the province, Public Health staff may investigate to find out how the infection occurred, identify other people who may be at risk of infection, implement control measures, ensure appropriate tests and treatment are provided, and provide advice as necessary including exclusion of infected workers in high risk occupations like persons providing direct patient care, and care of the young or the elderly.

