200 people possibly exposed to tuberculosis at Calgary high school

About 200 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a high school in north Calgary, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

AHS said on Wednesday that the 200 people are being notified through a mailed letter, adding there’s no risk to the public and no ongoing risk at any school.

“Only those who receive direct notification from AHS are considered possibly exposed,” the health authority said in a news release.

Those notified are also being given instructions on standard tuberculosis assessment, screening and treatment options.

AHS said the “risk of transmission from these cases is low.”

The health authority went on to say that members from TB Services as well as the Calgary Zone medical officer of health were managing the followup screening, which is a routine response.

AHS did not release details about the school where the exposures happened.