RCMP investigating body of man found in Strathcona County

There was a large police presence in Strathcona County Wednesday after a man’s body was found in a field.

Just before 8:30 a.m., someone walking near highways 14 and 21 saw a body in a field and called RCMP.

Officers cordoned off the scene.

READ MORE: Body pulled from trees as RCMP investigate suspicious death east of Edmonton

In addition to Strathcona County RCMP, the General Investigation Section, the Edmonton Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting the investigation.

“There is no public safety concern and no determination has been made yet about the nature of this incident,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, RCMP said.

— More to come…