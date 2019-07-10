Impaired boating charges laid in McDougall, McKellar Township, Ont.: OPP

Thirteen charges have been laid following patrols this past weekend on Mill Lake in McDougall, Ont. and Lake Manitouwabing in McKellar Township, Ont., police say.

During boat checks, officers add, five operators registered an “alert” on an alcohol screening device and their licences were suspended for three days.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with hit-and-run involving child in Barrie

According to police, eight charges were laid under the Liquor Licence Act and five charges were laid under the Small Vessel Regulations.

On Sunday at about 12:30 a.m., police say, officers stopped a boat on Mill Lake and the 20-year-old operator who’s from Collingwood.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges in connection to several incidents in Barrie: police

The Collingwood man has been charged with two counts of operation while impaired, one count operating a vessel without a prescribed competency and two counts of failing to exhibit a stern light on a power driven vessel.

WATCH: (May 16, 2019) OPP conducts safety campaign for boaters ahead of Victoria Day long weekend