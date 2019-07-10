New Brunswick unveils 3-part plan for Saint John involving regionalization

New Brunswick has unveiled a three-part plan for the City of Saint John that is intended to address the municipality’s financial situation.

The plan, which has already been approved by the provincial government, was made public on Wednesday.

The plan is set to to be debated Thursday evening at a special meeting of Saint John common council. The meeting will be held at Saint John City Hall and will open to the public at 6 p.m. AT.

A committee representing the provincial and municipal governments helped create the plan and lays out a way to “support short- and longer-term financial self-sustainability by the City of Saint John.”

The document’s release comes only days after Saint John common council passed a motion to release the plan to the public.

READ MORE: Saint John council motion shows confusion over when joint working group report can be released

A 20-step action plan

The plan’s first step recommends the City of Saint John moves to implement 20 action items listed in the plan.

Those include addressing the aspects of “collective agreements that are not sustainable in the current fiscal climate,” implementing reform of binding arbitration throughout the province (including in Saint John), tax exempting some municipal properties, assessing the future of Saint John Energy and pursuing new revenue streams.

Task force for regionalization

The second part of the plan involves the creation of a regional management task force made up of mayors from all of the local governments in the Greater Saint John region.

The task force would then be given the mandate to identify and agree on arrangements for “shared service delivery and shared use of services within the region and to achieve associated equitable cost-sharing.”

By March 31, 2020, the task force will be required to submit an agreement that is signed off on by the mayors’ respective local government councils.

“No savings or revenue targets have been pre-established, but the expectation is that the outcome does benefit the region, including the City of Saint John, while ensuring fairness among communities within the region,” the plan reads.

An accounting consultant hired by the province of New Brunswick will help guide the task force.

WATCH: N.B. government steps in to help create regional ice strategy

Reassessment by the province

The third and final part of the plan is to have the provincial government reassess the City of Saint John’s financial status.

The plan says no additional provincial funding has been allotted to this measure but that the reassessment will inform whether “any further action is required.”

That could include further financial or policy measures, though the plan does not address what that could mean.

More to come.