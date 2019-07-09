Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rocky View County, Mountain View County

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Rocky View County and Mountain View County on Tuesday.

Rocky View County

Before 8:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued the warning for Rocky View County, saying the storm could produce heavy rain and ping pong ball-sized hail. It affected the county near Bottrel and Madden as well as Cochrane.

The storm was 25 kilometres north of Cochrane, moving southeast at 20 km/h.

Mountain View County

At around 8:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Mountain View County near Sundre.

Meteorologists tracked a storm that could produce nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm was located 30 km northwest of Sundre, moving southeast at 20 km/h.

Also at 8:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning ended for Mountain View County near Cremona and Water Valley.

Environment Canada meteorologists said thunderstorms were likely to develop along the foothills Tuesday afternoon, which turned some watches into warnings.

