Smog warning in effect for Montreal

A smog warning is in effect for parts of southern Quebec, where high levels of pollutants are expected to last until Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued the notice on Tuesday for several areas, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Lanaudière and Lachute.

“High concentrations of fine particulates are expected and will result in poor air quality,” the weather agency said.

READ MORE: June 2019 was the hottest ever recorded on Earth: European satellite agency

Children with asthma and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease are most at risk during periods of smog, according to Environment Canada.

As a result, they should avoid high-intensity physical activities outside until the warning is lifted.

The weather agency says residents can help improve air quality by opting for public transit instead of driving.

For those who are driving, reducing speed on the road and not letting cars idle also help during periods of smog.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal finally gets warm weather