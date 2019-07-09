Bees swarm pickup truck in Saskatoon Costco parking lot

The Costco parking lot in Saskatoon’s Rosewood neighbourhood was buzzing with unusual activity on Monday.

A swarm of bees was spotted outside of the store after descending upon a Ford F150, partially covering the windshield and passenger-side door.

According to a social media post by Michelle Vilness, the truck’s owner was selling furnaces at the time inside the Costco at 225 Market Dr.

A beekeeper was quickly called to remove the insects that appeared to have taken residence on the vehicle.

The images were shared more than 800 times on Facebook, as of Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

