Stolen Saskatchewan bee colonies recovered, man charged with theft

RCMP said a public tip has led to the recovery of dozens of stolen bee colonies and a theft charge against an Arborfield, Sask., man.

Roughly 150 colonies were taken from bee yard near Zenon Park sometime between the afternoon of May 10 and the morning of May 13, Carrot River RCMP said.

The value of the colonies was placed at $60,000.

White Butte RCMP said they received a tip on Sunday regarding the location of the bee colonies.

The owner was able to identify the colonies and recover the majority of the bees, police said in a release.

A 47-year-old man is charged with theft over $5,000.

He will make his first appearance in Carrot River provincial court on June 20.

Zenon Park is approximately 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

