Bank Street and Heron Road intersection worst in city for collisions: report

Bank Street and Heron Road is the worst intersection in Ottawa for collisions, according to the city’s 2018 road safety report released Tuesday.

According to the report, that intersection saw 35 collisions in 2018 with eight of them resulting in injury.

This narrowly beat out the reigning worst intersection as Riverside Drive and Hunt Club had 34 collisions, seven of which resulted in injury.

The most injurious intersection in the city is at Industrial Avenue/Innes Road and St. Laurent Boulevard with 13, three of which involved major injuries.

According to the report, there were 27 road fatalities in the city, five fewer than the year before. Eleven of those killed were drivers, eight were pedestrians and one was a cyclist.

Coun. Catherine McKenney put forth a motion at council several weeks ago that called for Ottawa to adopt the Vision Zero pledge to eliminate all road deaths in the city.

“We normalize death on our streets as I’m not sure what else could kill residents at that rate without us doing anything about it,” said McKenney.

“Vision Zero means designing our streets so that pedestrians, cyclists and even drivers can make mistakes without the result being death.”

McKenney, who represents the urban ward of Somerset, says that while there are more vulnerable users downtown, road deaths are a citywide issue considering that speed limits are much higher in the suburban areas of the city.

“Vision Zero is not only about the vulnerable road users like pedestrians or cyclists but for all road users — 27 deaths is unacceptable,” said McKenney.

