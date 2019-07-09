Nova Scotia expands gender identification options on driver’s licences, health cards

Nova Scotia has expanded its options for gender identification on more government documents.

The provincial government announced on Tuesday that Nova Scotians can now choose their gender identity on birth certificates, driver’s licences, health cards and photo ID cards.

In a press release, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab says the changes were introduced with support and input from the LGBTQ2 community.

“People who don’t identify exclusively as male or female have said that the identity documents currently don’t accurately reflect their gender,” Arab said.

“We are pleased to introduce new gender identity options in response to the concerns.”

Changes to provincial identification documents mean people can now choose to use “X” or no gender.

In a release, community advocate Shae Morse says the change allows for more Nova Scotians to see themselves properly represented.

“Accurate identification, including the option to not display gender, reduces harm faced by intersex, non-binary and transgender people and for all Nova Scotians,” Morse said.

The replacement fee to change a gender marker on a piece of government identification has also been waived, and the government says such changes are available to all Nova Scotia residents, including those born outside the province.

Male and female gender options are still available on all identity documents.