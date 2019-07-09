2 airlifted following Hwy. 28 collision between car, well-drilling truck: OPP

Three people were taken to hospital — two of them seriously injured — following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 northeast of Peterborough on Monday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say the collision involving a car and a well-drilling truck occurred just before 6 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with Centre Road in Douro-Dummer Township.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28

Police say the westbound car on Centre Road collided with the truck on Highway 28.

#PtboOPP has closed #Hwy28 due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Please follow the detours at County Road 4 and Center Road. The closure will be in place for several hours while police investigate. @Douro_Dummer @PtboCounty @511Ontario ^ja — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) July 8, 2019

OPP say two people in the car were airlifted to trauma centres in the Greater Toronto Area.

A spokeswoman for Ornge air ambulance told Global News Peterborough that a man in his early 20s was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. A second crew transported a woman in her late teens from Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) to St. Michael’s Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP lay 3 stunt driving charges over the weekend

The driver of the truck was transported by paramedics to PRHC with unknown injuries, OPP said.

The highway was closed for several hours between County Road 4 and County Road 33 as officers investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP Const. Joe Ayotte says the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The condition of the victims was not known.