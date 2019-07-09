2 airlifted following Hwy. 28 collision between car, well-drilling truck: OPP
Three people were taken to hospital — two of them seriously injured — following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 northeast of Peterborough on Monday evening.
Peterborough County OPP say the collision involving a car and a well-drilling truck occurred just before 6 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with Centre Road in Douro-Dummer Township.
READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28
Police say the westbound car on Centre Road collided with the truck on Highway 28.
OPP say two people in the car were airlifted to trauma centres in the Greater Toronto Area.
A spokeswoman for Ornge air ambulance told Global News Peterborough that a man in his early 20s was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. A second crew transported a woman in her late teens from Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) to St. Michael’s Hospital, the spokeswoman said.
READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP lay 3 stunt driving charges over the weekend
The driver of the truck was transported by paramedics to PRHC with unknown injuries, OPP said.
The highway was closed for several hours between County Road 4 and County Road 33 as officers investigated.
On Tuesday morning, OPP Const. Joe Ayotte says the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The condition of the victims was not known.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.