Peterborough County OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28

A collision involving an OPP cruiser took place just east of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a police cruiser and a car, happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 28 between Old Norwood and Division roads.

Neither the officer nor the other driver was seriously hurt.

TRAFFIC: There is a two vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Old Norwood Road. #PtboOPP cruiser involved. No injuries to officer or other driver. @Douro_Dummer firefighters are on scene directing traffic #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/e78cXxS1r8 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 4, 2019

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to police.

