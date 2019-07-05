Peterborough County OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28
A collision involving an OPP cruiser took place just east of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
The collision, which involved a police cruiser and a car, happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 28 between Old Norwood and Division roads.
Neither the officer nor the other driver was seriously hurt.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to police.
