Traffic
July 5, 2019 9:18 am

Peterborough County OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

No one was injured after a Peterborough County OPP cruiser and a car collided on Highway 28 just east of Peterborough on Thursday.

A A

A collision involving an OPP cruiser took place just east of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a police cruiser and a car, happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 28 between Old Norwood and Division roads.

READ MORE: Suspect allegedly punches Kingston officer, rams into police cruiser to escape arrest

Neither the officer nor the other driver was seriously hurt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to police.

WATCH (February 2019): OPP cruisers collide in City of Kawartha Lakes

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
cruiser
cruiser collision
Highway 28
Highway 28 crash
Highway 28 traffic
Hwy 28
Hwy 28 traffic
OPP
OPP cruiser
opp cruiser collision
Peterborough County OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.