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Abbotsford police launch radar units around city to help catch speeders

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
Abbotsford police have installed Black Cats around the city to help speeding enforcement and traffic habits.
Abbotsford police have installed Black Cats around the city to help speeding enforcement and traffic habits. Abbotsford police
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Abbotsford police will be using a new tool to help catch speeders in the community.

Black Cat radar units are installed around the city to help identify ongoing speed patterns, police said.

The technology monitors and records passing vehicle speeds, the time of day something happens, traffic volumes and lane usage.

Police said this data will give officers “enforcement windows of drivers exceeding posted speed limits.”

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One of the areas that was flagged was Simpson Road near Millwright Drive. Police said a concerned resident contacted them, saying drivers were speeding through this area at dangerously high speeds.

Abbotsford police’s Traffic Enforcement Unit deployed the Black Cat on this stretch and, between May 31 and June 6, approximately 28,000 vehicles were analyzed, with an average speed of 58 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

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More than 20 vehicles were recorded travelling at least 61 km/h and one vehicle was clocked travelling three times over the posted speed limit.

Based on this analysis, the Traffic Enforcement Unit launched Project Homer and over a two-day operation, nine vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding, with the average speed of these vehicles in excess of 113 km/h.

The highest speed reached 126 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

Police said numerous violation tickets were issued.

So far in 2026, Abbotsford police say officers have removed 223 excessive speeders from local roadways.

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