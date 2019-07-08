Peterborough County OPP lay 3 stunt driving charges over the weekend

Peterborough County OPP issued three stunt driving charges in separate incidents over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 113 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone along University Road in Douro-Dummer Township.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and being a Class G2 licence holder driving with excess passengers under the age of 20.

The youth’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The name of the youth cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but she is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.

Later that day, around 6:30 p.m., police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 135 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

David Gough, 31, of Toronto, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 162 km/h in the 80 km/h zone along 12th Line of Smith in Selwyn Township.

Elizabeth Manley, 19, of Selwyn Township, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and driving a motor vehicle without validated plates.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9.