Serious crash on Coquihalla Highway sends 4 to hospital, snarls traffic
A A
Four people were taken to hospital Monday afternoon after a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway.
BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to an area of the highway near Coldwater just after 4 p.m.
It said two people were airlifted to hospital and another two were transported by ground ambulance. The condition of the victims, along with how many vehicles were involved in the crash is unclear.
Drivers on the Coquihalla were warned of lane closures and hour-long delays in both directions due to the collision, which DriveBC said took place near Larson Hill.
DriveBC said it would provide an update around 7 p.m.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.