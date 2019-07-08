Serious crash on Coquihalla Highway sends 4 to hospital, snarls traffic

Four people were taken to hospital Monday afternoon after a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to an area of the highway near Coldwater just after 4 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 Vehicle incident at Larson Hill by Coldwater Rd. Lane closure in effect in both directions. Drive with care and watch for crews.#HopeBC #Merritt #Coquihalla https://t.co/c48aWOFkWp — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 9, 2019

It said two people were airlifted to hospital and another two were transported by ground ambulance. The condition of the victims, along with how many vehicles were involved in the crash is unclear.

Drivers on the Coquihalla were warned of lane closures and hour-long delays in both directions due to the collision, which DriveBC said took place near Larson Hill.

DriveBC said it would provide an update around 7 p.m.

More to come…