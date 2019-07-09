Cadets converge on Vernon for summer training

Summer training is underway at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre (V.C.T.C.), now that over 900 youths have arrived.

Over the summer, the Canadian Armed Forces say trainees will learn music and ceremonial drills, marksmanship, fitness, and expedition.

Miroslav Novak, commanding officer at V.C.T.C. says “we are very proud of our presence here in Vernon, and the warm welcome we receive each year from businesses and residents.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Council gives developer green light to build next to Vernon heron sanctuary

During training, cadets will take part in events around the Okanagan including the Okanagan Military Tattoo in Vernon, and the Penticton Peach Festival.

“Citizenship is an integral part of the cadet program,” said Novak.

“We continue to see the cadets learn to give back to their communities and become engaged and active citizens here at the training centre and when they return home.”

READ MORE: Kelowna float claims top prize at Calgary Stampede parade

The cadets will wrap up their summer with the annual V.C.T.C. sunset parade on August 15.