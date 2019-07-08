Kelowna float claims top prize at Calgary Stampede parade

Kelowna’s Spirit of the Lake float has been given the President’s Award for the best overall float in the Calgary Stampede parade.

It beat out 120 other entries to take the top prize.

The float’s Ogopogo, which was outfitted with a Stampede belt buckle and bolo tie, also won Best Municipal Float.

READ MORE: Ceremonial cow milked for mystery concoction at final Hays Stampede breakfast in Calgary

“The 2019 Calgary Stampede parade was a memorable spectacle, paying tribute to the women of the west and the 100th anniversary of the Victory Stampede and our servicemen and women of the past and present,” said Karen Franco, Calgary Stampede parade committee chairperson.

“I congratulate all of the award winners for adding to another great parade.”

READ MORE: How to save money at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Parks Canada was honoured with the Most Creative Float as well as the Celebrities’ Choice Award.

The Best Cultural Float went to Alberta’s Thai-Canadian Association.