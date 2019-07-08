Concerned citizens trying to save Vernon heron nesting sanctuary

The City of Vernon is hosting a public hearing on Monday night to get public input on a proposed construction project near a Blue Heron nesting site.

The rezoning application was submitted by Scotland Constructors Ltd., which plans to build low-rise apartments in an area near 20th Avenue in Vernon.

A Facebook group called Friends of Animals Vernon has teamed up with Rita Bos, senior director of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society, who is continuing the work of her late husband Jan to protect the area where the birds nest.

“A registered restrictive covenant was agreed upon by the Regional District of the North Okanagan signed by RDNO and Jan Bos, July 1992,” Bos said in a statement to Scotland Constructors.

That agreement protects the land adjacent to the proposed building site.

A sign at the edge of the protected property currently reads: “This is a protected bird sanctuary. Absolutely no trespassing.”

Quinn Vienneau started an online petition.

“These birds are BLUE listed, which means they are an indigenous species considered to be vulnerable in their locale,” she said.

According to the B.C. government, an animal or plant on the blue list is any species or ecosystem that is of special concern.

Vienneau’s petition also says that to effectively protect the birds, they need an undisturbed buffer zone around them to shelter them from noise pollution and human activity.

That buffer zone is 600 metres, according to Bos.

“We are providing actual, fact-based information so that the City of Vernon and applicant can make rational, responsible decisions in regards to protecting the Great Blue Heron Sanctuary,” she said.

The public meeting about the rezoning bylaw will be held at 5:30 p.m. in city council chambers.

The City of Vernon is accepting public concerns via email until 3 p.m.