Man, 72, dead after being trapped under steel in Calgary industrial incident

A 72-year-old man is dead after an industrial incident in Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the 7500 block of 51 Street S.E. after 10:40 a.m.

Police said the man was found trapped under a pile of steel. EMS confirmed he died on scene.

Police and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

The name of the person who died has not been released.​