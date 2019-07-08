Calgary workplace death
July 8, 2019 7:11 pm
Updated: July 8, 2019 7:32 pm

Man, 72, dead after being trapped under steel in Calgary industrial incident

By Online Journalist  Global News

A person was killed in a workplace incident on Monday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

A 72-year-old man is dead after an industrial incident in Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the 7500 block of 51 Street S.E. after 10:40 a.m.

Police said the man was found trapped under a pile of steel. EMS confirmed he died on scene.

Police and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

The name of the person who died has not been released.​

