Man, 72, dead after being trapped under steel in Calgary industrial incident
A 72-year-old man is dead after an industrial incident in Calgary on Monday, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the 7500 block of 51 Street S.E. after 10:40 a.m.
Police said the man was found trapped under a pile of steel. EMS confirmed he died on scene.
Police and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
