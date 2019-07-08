Canada
July 8, 2019 5:40 pm

Massive fire destroys planes, hangar, at Lacombe airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

Three planes and a hangar were destroyed in a fire over the weekend at the Lacombe Regional Airport.

Three planes and a hangar have been destroyed in a $1-million fire in central Alberta.

The blaze happened Sunday evening at the Lacombe Regional Airport, about 125 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Jon Fromm with the Lacombe Flying Club says in a Facebook post that no one was inside the hangar at the time and no one was hurt.

A photo of the scene taken by an eyewitness shows thick black coming from the structure at the height of the blaze.

Fromm says that due to the nature of the fire, nothing could be done to save the building or its contents.

He also says emergency crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings at the airport, which is located on the community’s north side.

–With files from rdnewsNOW

