Fire crews battling fire inside hanger at Brampton Flying Club

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a hanger at the Brampton Flying Club.

Tony Maxwell, a spokesperson from the Town of Caledon told Global News the area of McLaughlin Road between King Street and Olde School is closed as crews work to contain the spread of the fire.

Aerial footage from the Global News chopper appears to show heavy smoke and flames billowing from the roof of the hanger and a number of firefighters on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the severity of the fire is currently unknown, OPP spokesperson Irya Nebagatova says.

— More to come.