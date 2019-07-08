Réjean Hébert, former PQ minister, expected to seek federal Liberal nomination

Is former Parti Québécois minister Réjean Hébert about to jump into federal politics?

Hébert is expected to announce that he will seek the nomination for the Liberal Party of Canada in the riding of Longueuil-Saint-Hubert. He is expected to make the announcement at L’Incrédule restaurant on St-Charles Street in Longueuil on Tuesday morning.

However, Hébert’s nomination could be challenged since councillor Eric Beaulieu already announced that he wanted to run for the Liberal nomination in that same riding.

Hébert was the province’s health minister from 2012 to 2014 under the Pauline Marois government. After his time in provincial politics, he announced that he changed his mind on the Quebec independence movement.

