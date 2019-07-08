Man throws rocks, plate, down on Kingston Busker’s Rendezvous audience
A Kingston man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing items at a crowd during the weekend’s Busker’s Rendezvous.
On Sunday evening, just before 5:30 p.m., police say people trying to watch a busker in front of City Hall saw a man on a roof of a building at the corner of Ontario and Clarence streets, throwing rocks and a large plate into the crowd.
When police arrived, they say they caught the man trying to get into an apartment on Ontario Street.
Police chased him to a nearby parking garage where he was arrested.
When he was searched, police say they found drug paraphernalia in his pocket, including a small baggy containing a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.
The 41-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance, unlawfully possessing drugs, mischief under $5,000 and breach recognizance.
