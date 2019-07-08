Guelph Royals claim 2 victories over the weekend to rack up 6-game winning streak
The Guelph Royals are on an impressive six-game winning streak after picking up a pair of wins over the weekend.
The Royals got things started with an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Hastings Stadium.
Yomar Concepcion tossed a gem with nine strikeouts through six innings.
On Sunday, Guelph scored four runs in the ninth to squeeze by the Welland Jackfish 5-4.
Guelph sits in fourth place in the Intercounty Baseball League standings with a record of 13-11.
The Royals have a busy four-game week coming up, including three games at home on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
