Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

York Regional Police say a 15-year member of the service has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

According to a statement from investigators, the 35-year-old off-duty officer was pulled over on Clearmeadow Drive in Newmarket early Sunday.

After being requested to give a breath sample, police said he failed the roadside test.

READ MORE: ‘L’Hotel de York Regional Police’ introduces parody video to warn of impaired driving

Const. Ryan Harrison was charged with having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Harrison previously worked in the guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit. Police said he has been off on a leave of absence since November.

News of the charge comes amid ongoing, high-profile initiatives by York Regional Police aimed at curbing impaired driving.