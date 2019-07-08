‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ trailer: Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer

The new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is here.

In Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 film, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively — two characters from the Disney animated classic Sleeping Beauty whose untold story was brought to life on screen in 2014’s Maleficent.

“Don’t ruin my morning,” Jolie’s Maleficent says in the trailer when she is about to be told about Princess Aurora’s engagement.

“Love doesn’t always end well,” Maleficent tells Aurora.

The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

The new trailer features footage of Pfeiffer’s character, Queen Ingrith, who tries to claim Aurora as her own child.

“You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child,” Queen Ingrith says to Maleficent. “But now she will finally get the love of a real mother. Tonight, I consider Aurora my own.”

“Maleficent is a threat to everyone. We will do our best to protect you,” Ingrith tells Aurora.

The synopsis of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil says the story is “a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

The movie is directed by Joachim Rønning and is based on a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It is produced by Joe Roth, Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theatres Oct. 18, 2019.

