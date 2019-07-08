2 arrested after being found in reportedly stolen vehicle with altered rifle: Hamilton police
Hamilton police have arrested and charged two people who they say were found in a reportedly stolen vehicle with an altered rifle.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about someone trespassing in an alleyway between Maplewood Avenue and Balsam Avenue South near Gage Park.
According to police, officers responded and found a stolen Dodge Caravan parked in the alley with a man and a woman inside the vehicle.
When the pair tried to flee, police say they were arrested.
Police say officers searched the vehicle and found an altered .22 calibre rifle as well as methamphetamine and counterfeit U.S. cash.
Ruby Watton, 47, and Michael Robinson, 41, both of Hamilton, are facing numerous charges.
Watton was released on a promise to appear, while Robinson was held for bail opposition.
