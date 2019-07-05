Masked suspects rob mother in Stoney Creek home invasion: police

An overnight home invasion in Stoney Creek has seen two “masked suspects” make off with a wallet, purse, and phone, according to police.

Investigators say they got a call around 1:00 a.m. for an incident at a home in the Albany Avenue area.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News that they believe two masked suspects, “in possession of a gun,” entered the home and robbed a woman.

“Two masked suspects entered the home and left with her wallet, purse, and phone,” Penman said. “A woman and her two children were home at the time.”

Penman said no one was injured. Police have not yet released any further description of the alleged robbers.

