Canada
July 8, 2019 10:12 am

London woman dies after being found unresponsive in pool: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say there was no evidence of criminality in the death.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
A A

London police say a woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Mohawk Drive around 4:15 p.m.

The call was in relation to a person found unresponsive in a pool, police say.

READ MORE: London man missing since April found dead — police

A 28-year-old woman was then taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

While an investigation into the death is ongoing, police say there is no evidence of criminality.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Death
Drown
Drowning
Investigation
Ldnont
London
London Police
Mohawk Drive
mohawk road
Pool Safety
woman dies in pool
woman dies in pool London

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.