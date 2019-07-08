London woman dies after being found unresponsive in pool: police

London police say a woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Mohawk Drive around 4:15 p.m.
The call was in relation to a person found unresponsive in a pool, police say.
READ MORE: London man missing since April found dead — police
A 28-year-old woman was then taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
While an investigation into the death is ongoing, police say there is no evidence of criminality.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.