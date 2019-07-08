2 dead in Hwy. 417 crash, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating after two people were killed in a collision on Highway 417 on Sunday afternoon.

According to the OPP’s Ottawa detachment, officers from both the OPP and the Ottawa Police Service were following a vehicle eastbound on Highway 417 as part of an ongoing investigation just before 1 p.m.

Due to safety concerns, officers say they stopped following the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was reported to be driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway, police say, and had allegedly been involved in multiple collisions near Arnprior.

As a result of the crash, two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two people were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An OPP collision reconstructionist and technical collision investigators are assisting with the SIU’s investigation. As a result of the crash, the westbound lanes of Highway 417 were closed for a large part of Sunday evening.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate and, as a result, the OPP is unable to provide any further information on the incident.