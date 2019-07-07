Traffic
July 7, 2019 7:01 pm

Motorcycle rider has life-threatening injuries after hitting car in Haldimand County: OPP

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a motorcycle rider crashed into the back of a sedan near Dunnville on Sunday.

A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a sedan on Sunday afternoon in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the motorcycle hit the car from behind as the vehicle slowed for traffic on Highway 3 west of Wainfleet-Dunnville Townline Road in Dunnville.

The collision ejected the rider off the bike and onto the roadway, according to Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

The driver of the sedan was not injured.

OPP closed Highway 3 between Hutchinson Road and Wainfleet-Dunnville Townline around 3:00 p.m. for an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the collision can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

