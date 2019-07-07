Man seriously injured following Rexdale stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday night.
Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue, just north of Albion Road.
Investigators said the stabbing occurred on Albion Road but the victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found on Lexington Avenue.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police say there’s no word yet on any suspects in the case.
