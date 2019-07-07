Crime
July 7, 2019 9:34 am

Man seriously injured following Rexdale stabbing: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man believed to be in his 40s was stabbed in the Rexdale area.

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday night.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue, just north of Albion Road.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred on Albion Road but the victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found on Lexington Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say there’s no word yet on any suspects in the case.

