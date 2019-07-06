Temperatures rise in Halifax Infirmary as one of two chillers breaks

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says one of two chillers at the Halifax Infirmary is broken.

A news release says a rented chiller will be installed next week.

In the meantime, six areas of the hospital have cooling reduced to prioritize cold air for the operating rooms, diagnostic imaging and cardiac catheterization labs.

Areas where cooling has been turned off include some inpatient units, cardiology clinics and the cafeteria.

The authority says the hospital is experiencing an overall increase in temperatures throughout much of the building, and it apologizes for what it calls “uncomfortable conditions.”

The news comes as much of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick receive a heat warning from Environment Canada.