Nova Scotia to demolish CBC building in February 2020

Nova Scotia’s government is set to demolish the CBC building on Bell Road in February 2020, as part of its plan to expand the Halifax Infirmary and the redevelopment of the QEII Health Centre.

The Nova Scotia government announced their plan in a press release saying that $1.6 million in funding for the demolition of the CBC building was approved on Thursday.

“The demolition of the CBC Building will allow for the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary site that includes a new cancer centre, outpatient centre, research and innovation centre, and an expanded inpatient care centre,” said Health Minister Randy Delorey in a press release.

The federal government declared the building — which is where This Hour Has 22 Minutes is filmed — as surplus and it was sold to the province for $4.5 million in November 2017.

The building includes two acres of land currently housing a parking lot with 93 spaces, the province said on Thursday.

Nova Scotia will be issuing a request for proposals this fall with demolition set for 2020.