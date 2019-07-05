Man seriously injured after stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square: Toronto police
Toronto paramedics say a man is suffering serious injuries after a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square Friday night.
Police responded to the incident just before 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Yonge and Dundas Street.
Investigators said a man was located with alleged stab wounds to the upper body.
The victim was transported to hospital by emergency crews for treatment.
Officers said they are looking for a man in his 20s, wearing a long-sleeved blue hooded shirt and multi-coloured pants. He was last seen heading towards the southbound platform of the subway.
The investigation remains ongoing.
