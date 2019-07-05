Explosion at CFB Esquimalt sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital following an explosion in Esquimalt Harbour, home to CFB Esquimalt.

According to the Department of National Defence (DND), “an accident involving an explosives detonator on a civilian vessel working on a construction project” occurred just after 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Two sub-contractors sustained minor injuries and are being treated in hospital, the DND said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The explosion comes just a day after two civilian workers were taken to hospital while working on the HMCS Calgary.

The DND said Thursday the workers became dizzy after inhaling paint fumes from a nearby project at the base, and were treated by medical staff and released.

Officials confirmed the two incidents are not related.

—With files from Kristen Robinson

