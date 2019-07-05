Emergency department at Oliver hospital to again undergo temporary overnight closure

For the second time in three weeks, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo an overnight closure.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that the hospital’s emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, to 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 7.

As was the case on Saturday, June 15, Interior Health says the overnight closure is due to a lack of physician coverage.

Interior Health says it regrets the interruption.

It also said area residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital (550 Carmi Ave., Penticton).

Call HealthLinkBC at 811 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.